PSL 8 Livescores: Quetta Gladiators elect to field first against Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars batting

Fakhar Zaman, the highest scorer of this fixture in PSL, hit Naseem Shah for a four on the third ball and was unfortunate to get run out on the next ball, as Lahore Qalandars lost their first wicket for just five runs.

Umaid Asif was introduced in the third over, who caught and bowled Tahir Baig for just two runs, as Lahore Qalandars lost second wicket for 13 runs.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars did not make any change to the winning combination, which won the last match against Islamabad United.

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI

Quetta Gladiators made three changes as Jason Roy left due to national team duty whereas Muhammad Hasnain was not fully fit. They brought in Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq, batter Yasir Khan and Umaid Asif.