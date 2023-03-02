Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

PSL 8 Livescores: Quetta Gladiators elect to field first against Lahore Qalandars

Table toppers Lahore Qalandars are facing Quetta Gladiators, who are on bottom
Samaa Web Desk Mar 02, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Quetta Gladiators have won only two of last eight matches against Lahore Qalandars</p>

Quetta Gladiators have won only two of last eight matches against Lahore Qalandars

Live scores

Lahore Qalandars batting

Fakhar Zaman, the highest scorer of this fixture in PSL, hit Naseem Shah for a four on the third ball and was unfortunate to get run out on the next ball, as Lahore Qalandars lost their first wicket for just five runs.

Umaid Asif was introduced in the third over, who caught and bowled Tahir Baig for just two runs, as Lahore Qalandars lost second wicket for 13 runs.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars did not make any change to the winning combination, which won the last match against Islamabad United.

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI

Quetta Gladiators made three changes as Jason Roy left due to national team duty whereas Muhammad Hasnain was not fully fit. They brought in Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq, batter Yasir Khan and Umaid Asif.

Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE QALANDARS

PSL8

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div