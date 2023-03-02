PSL 8 Livescores: Lahore Qalandars set 149 run target Quetta Gladiators

Live scores

Quetta Gladiators batting

Quetta Gladiators got off to a great start as Will Smeed scored two boundaries in the first over of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

They kept going with the same momentum and scored 52 runs in five overs. But then Haris Rauf bowled a brilliant over in which he gave only one run and picked Yasir Khan’s wicket.

Rashid Khan struck in the next round and dismissed Will Smeed for 32 runs. David Wiese bowled the eighth over and gave away only one run.

Lahore Qalandars batting

Fakhar Zaman, the highest scorer of this fixture in PSL, hit Naseem Shah for a four on the third ball and was unfortunate to get run out on the next ball, as Lahore Qalandars lost their first wicket for just five runs.

Umaid Asif was introduced in the third over, who caught and bowled Tahir Baig for just two runs, as Lahore Qalandars lost second wicket for 13 runs.

Naveen-ul-Haq put Lahore Qalandars in further trouble as he dismissed Sam Billings and Hussain Talat.

Lahore Qalandars’ skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi promoted himself in the batting order after they lost four wickets for 28 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was looking steady but Muhammad Nawaz bowled Abdullah Shafique for 15 runs as Lahore Qalandars lost fifth wicket for 45 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was sixth batter to be dismissed as he got run out after scoring 16 runs.

Muhammad Nawaz picked his second wicket in the tenth over when David Wiese was caught and bowled by him for two runs as Lahore Qalandars lost seventh wicket for just 50 runs.

Sikandar Raza played a great knock of 71 runs off 34 balls and remained not out, to help Lahore Qalandars reach 148 runs.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars did not make any change to the winning combination, which won the last match against Islamabad United.

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI

Quetta Gladiators made three changes as Jason Roy left due to national team duty whereas Muhammad Hasnain was not fully fit. They brought in Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq, batter Yasir Khan and Umaid Asif.