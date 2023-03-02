Table toppers Lahore Qalandars to face Quetta Gladiators today

Lahore Qalandars, who are on the top of the table currently, will take on Quetta Gladiators on Thursday, as they will be seeking fourth consecutive win in Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) and third win in a row against Quetta Gladiators.

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars have won four out of five matches in PSL 8 so far whereas Quetta Gladiators are on last position with just two points.

Lahore Qalandars lead the head-to-head record against Quetta Gladiators by 8-7 but they have been more dominant in last few seasons, winning six of the last eight meetings.

On the other hand, Lahore’s top performer bowlers against Quetta Gladiators are Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and David Wiese, who have picked ten, nine and seven wickets respectively against Quetta.

Their highest scorer against Quetta Gladiators is Fakhar Zaman, who has scored 432 runs and is the only batter with more than 400 runs in this fixture.