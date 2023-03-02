Gold prices: Up, up and away

The price of gold shot up to a new record on Thursday, amid the skyrocketing value of US dollar against the rupee – increasing by a whopping Rs9,400 per tola.

According to the rates set by the Sarafa and Jewelers Association, the new price of 24-karat gold per tola crossed the phycological milestone of Rs200,00 and reached Rs206,500.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of pure gold increased by Rs8,058 to a staggering Rs177,040.

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce decreased by a dollar to $1,836.

Sarafa Bazaar Association Chairman Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand said speculators were artificially inflating the market amidst, what he called, a phantom demand of excess gold.

The price of silver per tola reached Rs2,200 with an increase of Rs120, while 10 grams 24-karat reached Rs1,886.14 after an increase of Rs102.88.