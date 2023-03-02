Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Gold prices: Up, up and away

Per-tola gold reaches Rs206,500 after a jump of record Rs9,400
Samaa Web Desk Mar 02, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>When financial investors are not buying, the physical market is important in setting a floor price for gold, analysts say [File: Yan Cong/Bloomberg]</p>

When financial investors are not buying, the physical market is important in setting a floor price for gold, analysts say [File: Yan Cong/Bloomberg]

The price of gold shot up to a new record on Thursday, amid the skyrocketing value of US dollar against the rupee – increasing by a whopping Rs9,400 per tola.

According to the rates set by the Sarafa and Jewelers Association, the new price of 24-karat gold per tola crossed the phycological milestone of Rs200,00 and reached Rs206,500.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of pure gold increased by Rs8,058 to a staggering Rs177,040.

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce decreased by a dollar to $1,836.

Sarafa Bazaar Association Chairman Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand said speculators were artificially inflating the market amidst, what he called, a phantom demand of excess gold.

The price of silver per tola reached Rs2,200 with an increase of Rs120, while 10 grams 24-karat reached Rs1,886.14 after an increase of Rs102.88.

rupee

gold

US dollar

silver price

gold updates

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div