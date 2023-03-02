PM orders action against those behind January power breakdown

The federal cabinet meeting on Thursday was briefed on the Supreme Court’s verdict on the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and it stressed on economic stability.

Chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, the meeting deliberated on a five-point agenda.

The cabinet was apprised of the government’s stance on the verdict.

Besides being briefed on the SC decision, the cabinet stressed on economic stability in order to ensure political stability in the country.

It also urged all stakeholders to sit together to achieve the goal.

Also Read: Inflation spikes to decades-high as IMF standoff continues

The meeting stressed that the country could not bear any chaos, and that the respect for institutions was a must for everyone.

The prime minister also stressed the need to fast-track projects related to alternative sources of energy.

The cabinet members also deliberated on ways to conserve electricity.

Power breakdown report

Prime Minister Sharif also ordered action against those involved behind in the countrywide power breakdown in January.

The premier directed for immediate measures to improve the power system in order to avoid such mishaps in the future.

“The NTDC, Nepra, power control management and the shift in-charge were declared responsible for the power breakdown,” the cabinet members were informed.

The meeting recommended disciplinary action against officers and officials found guilty of negligence and incompetence.

It was also decided to switch all tube wells to solar power, and the PM constituted a special committee for the purpose.

Recommendations were also shared to speed up measures to prevent electricity theft. It was proposed to make electricity more expensive for commercial purposes after office hours. Also Read: Govt approves power surcharge amid IMF pressure

The PM said low-cost and environment-friendly electricity supply is the government’s priority. He said by providing cheap electricity, the burden on people’s pockets will be reduced.

Work on solarization of government buildings will be started soon, the meeting decided.