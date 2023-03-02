Staff-level agreement with IMF ‘next week’, Dar claims

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has refuted ‘rumors’ of a default being spread by anti-Pakistan elements’, and said the country’s negotiations with the IMF are near completion.

The minister claimed a staff-level agreement with the IMF is expected by next week.

He added that the economic data is moving in the right direction.

In an informal interaction with the media on Thursday, Finance Minister Dar and Special Assistant Tariq Bajwa said an agreement with the IMF will be reached soon, as discussions are progressing.

The issues being discussed with the Fund are going in a positive direction, they said.

Mr Bajwa said a meeting with the IMF is scheduled for today, and one will be held tomorrow as well.

He further said meetings are being held with the IMF, and he hoped positive results will be achieved soon.