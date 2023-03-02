Committee set up to probe theft of Rs190m imported wheat in KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) food department has set up an inquiry committee over the theft of wheat imported from various countries.

Last month, SAMAA TV had conducted a thorough investigation into the theft of thousands of tons of wheat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The probe had revealed that around 189 metric tons of imported wheat had gone missing in Dera Ismail Khan, while 2,100 metric tons of imported wheat worth Rs170 million were feared stolen in Buner.

According to the report, 100,000 metric tons of wheat was smuggled into Afghanistan. Due to a lack of proper transfer of wheat to KP, the exchequer lost Rs130 million, it added.

The provincial food department had claimed that the wheat crisis will continue this year as well, and the need for wheat is increasing by 800,00 to one million tons annually.

Last year, they said, 1.8 million tons of wheat was imported, while this year three million tons may have to be purchased.

The inquiry committee, notified by the food department on March 1, comprises Deputy Director (Food) Imtiaz Muhammad Khan, Shakirullah from the Statistics Department, and Assistant Food Controller Muhammad Zubair.

The committee will verify receipts and issue of wheat during the current year, position of the current stock, physical verification of the wheat stock and in case of variation/discrepancy, pointing out the same.

The committee will also inspect mills and verify mills’ operations.

It has been asked to submit a report within three days.

KP Food Director Yasir confirmed to Samaa TV about the formation of an inquiry committee on wheat theft in DI Khan and Buner.