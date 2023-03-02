‘Sorry, not our culture’: Fans unhappy with Aima Baig’s new song Washmallay

Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga have released their new song Washmallay, however, some people have criticized the song for not accurately representing Baloch culture.

The song written by Imran Raza, which features lyrics in Urdu, Punjabi and Balochi, celebrates Pakistan’s diverse culture.

The video of the song showcases the duo’s chemistry and features them in mesmerizing costumes designed by Ali Zeeshan, a famous Pakistani designer.

Unhappy with the Baloch culture’s representation in the song, a person shared an Instagram story expressed his disappointment with the song, stating that if the duo wants to promote Baloch culture, they must know how to pronounce certain words.

He also criticized the costumes worn by the singers, saying that they did not reflect the importance of dresses in Baloch culture.

He wrote, “After ruining Kahani Suno 2.0 Here she came up with Washmally I don’t understand what actually they are trying to do by singing this.”

“If you want to support/promote Balochi Culture and cultural songs, you must know how to pronounce the words. Other thing is that dresses have their own importance in any culture, which I guess they didn’t thought was important,” the person wrote.

Apart from him, many social media users bashed Baig saying she “ruined” an iconic song.

Check out public reaction on Sahir Ali Bagga and Aima Baig’s latest song Washmally.