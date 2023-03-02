Six TTP terrorists including prominent commander killed in Afghanistan IED blast

At least six terrorists of Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP) including an important commander were killed and 15 others were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Khost province of Afghanistan.

The attack comes a week after a senior Pakistani delegation had visited Afghanistan’s capital for talks with Taliban officials.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif was joined on Wednesday by other top officials – including Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, the director general of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency, or ISI – in their meeting with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan acting deputy prime minister for economic affairs, in Kabul.

The identities of the slain commanders were revealed to be Abdul Manan, Alam Khan Mudakhel, Kajir, and three others unidentified.

Meanwhile, among the injured were named as Commander Fazl Amin, Commander Muhammad alias Tofan, Commander Noor Payo Khan, Faqirullah, Turzai, Sat Kare, Ali Sir Khan, Zubair, Hijratullah, Kamal, Sher Afzal, Bakhtullah, Zubihullah, and two unknown terrorists.

The incidents have also been seen as a clear sign of increasing intelligence ingress within the TTP, according to sources.

Sources said that lower-level TTP terrorists have expressed suspicion about the senior leadership of the group.

In a separate incident, Makram Harasani, the in-charge of TTP’s Umar Media Group, was seriously injured, according to sources.