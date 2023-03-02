A-list celebrities decline to perform at King Charles III’s coronation

The United Kingdom at last will crown the King Charles III on May 6, however, to the palace’s disappointment, several A-List celebrities have declined to perform at his coronation concert.

The coronation concert, which has already given away 10,000 tickets to the British public, was supposed to be a star-studded affair, celebrating the ascension of the new King and Lady Camilla as Queen Consort.

However, the royal talent team’s efforts to secure Adele and Ed Sheeran’s participation were in vain.

A palace insider told The Daily Mail that King Charles was “very keen” to have the two British icons involved, but received responses that they were both unavailable.

Even Harry Styles, who is known for his elaborate outfits, declined the invitation to perform at the concert. British singer Robbie Williams was invited too, but declined to perform, as reported by Forbes.

According to The Sun, Elton John, a close friend of the late Princess Diana and a top pick on the king’s list, also declined.

The Sun also reported that the palace even attempted to arrange a Spice Girls reunion for the concert, but the group remains separated, leaving the concert lineup without the desired hype.

Despite the absence of some big names in the industry, the concert will still feature impressive headliners, including Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald.

The lineup also includes Australian pop stars Kylie and Dannii Minogue, who have both enjoyed successful music careers.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, the renowned composer of musical theater, and American singer-songwriter Lionel Richie will also grace the stage.