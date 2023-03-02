Sessions court orders immediate release of Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Thursday ordered immediate release of Lieutenant General (retired) Amjad Shoaib, who was arrested on charges of inciting the public against national institutions.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra announced the reserved judgment in the case.

The court also discharged the case against the military veteran.

The case

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Lt Gen (retd) Shoaib on February 25 by the Ramna police.

A squad from the Ramna police station had arrested Lt Gen Shoaib early on Monday morning from his home in the federal capital.

The FIR was registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Later, the former military commander was presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah in Sector F-8 Kutchery.

During court proceedings, the police sought seven-day physical custody of the military veteran.

The prosecutor contended that the former military commander had attempted to sow discord and incite enmity, hatred, and provocation between the government and the opposition. Moreover, hatred was being spread between three groups due to his statement.

The judicial magistrate granted police three-day physical custody of Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib.