WATCH: “Washmallay” showcases Aima Baig, Sahir Ali Baga’s beautiful rendition of multi-lingual song

Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Baga, two of Pakistan’s renowned musicians, have teamed up again to release a new music video titled Washmallay.

The song features lyrics sung in three different languages, including Urdu, Punjabi, and Balochi.

The video of the song showcases the duo’s chemistry and features them in mesmerizing costumes designed by Ali Zeeshan, a famous Pakistani designer.

The song’s features lyrics in Urdu, Punjabi and Balochi, have been penned by Imran Raza

The duo’s performance, combined with the stunning cinematography, creates a beautiful ambiance that perfectly complements the song’s melody.

Watch Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga’s new song, Washmallay:

It’s not the first time Aima and Sahir have collaborated for a song. Previously, they teamed-up for songs including Baazi, Malang Dhola, and many others.

Aima Baig, who rose to fame with her soulful voice, has been working on her solo music album and is excited to share her new compositions with her fans.