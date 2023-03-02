Dollar shatters Pakistani rupee to reach all-time high

In a shocking turn of events, the US dollar has surged by a whopping Rs17 in the open market on opening of Thursday, causing widespread panic and chaos in the country’s financial markets.

The value of the greenback was recorded at Rs291 during the opening session. The local currency has fallen by Rs22.2 or 67.82% over the last two days.

The rupee continued its significant loss of value on the second consecutive day since the government reinstated the market-based exchange rate on the directive of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The sudden surge in the value of the US dollar has caught everyone off guard, leaving investors and traders scrambling to make sense of the situation.