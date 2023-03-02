ECP starts preparations for Punjab, KP elections

Following the Supreme Court’s (SC) order to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 90 days, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday shared about preparations for the upcoming polls.

The election body stated that they had sought a list of polling officers from the district officers. It added that the officers will be later given training regarding the elections.

ECP also sent notification to the provincial election commissioners and ordered them to start preparations for the polls at the earliest.

Besides this, the commission decided to train the election officers by next week, which will be completed within a couple of days.

ECP said that the staff will be trained in the Election Commission Secretariat, after which they will further train district returning officers (DROs), returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs).

Once the training of officers completes, training sessions of election staff will commence.