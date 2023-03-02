Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

ECP starts preparations for Punjab, KP elections

Election officers to get training sessions by next week
Samaa Web Desk Mar 02, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: File</p>

Photo: File

Following the Supreme Court’s (SC) order to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 90 days, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday shared about preparations for the upcoming polls.

The election body stated that they had sought a list of polling officers from the district officers. It added that the officers will be later given training regarding the elections.

ECP also sent notification to the provincial election commissioners and ordered them to start preparations for the polls at the earliest.

Besides this, the commission decided to train the election officers by next week, which will be completed within a couple of days.

ECP said that the staff will be trained in the Election Commission Secretariat, after which they will further train district returning officers (DROs), returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs).

Once the training of officers completes, training sessions of election staff will commence.

ECP

Punjab KP elections

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div