Kartik Aaryan to haunt audiences again as “Rooh Baba” in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

After the success of the previous installment, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has announced the third film in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

The actor took to his social media handles to share a spooky video, announcing the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on the occasion of Hindu festival Diwali 2024.

View this post on Instagram

The video features the abandoned mansion of Bhawanigarh, where the story of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 took place.

In the video, Kartik, dressed up as Rooh Baba, repeats his popular dialogue from the previous plot, “Mai aatmao se sirf baat hi nahi karta, aatmein meri andar aa bhi jaati hai” (I don’t just talk to the dead, they can also possess me).

Also read: Which role Shaan Shahid was offered in The Legend of Maula Jatt?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and Cine1 Studios, was a box office hit worldwide.

Alongide Kartik, the film also starred Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Kiara Advani.

Also read: ‘Shame on T-Series’: Pakistani musician Farasat Anees accuses Bollywood of theft

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik has several other projects in the pipeline.

He will also be seen Captain India and an untitled musical love saga.

His recent release Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan – a Hindi remake of a Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – didn’t perform well at the box office.