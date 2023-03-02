Meet GT3: Smartphone that charges to 100% in just 10 minutes

Realme has launched the GT3 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, showcasing its latest mid-range smartphone that comes packed with flagship features.

The device features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 16 GB RAM, and 1 TB storage, along with a 50 MP primary camera with OIS and a 4,600 mAh battery.

The GT3’s display peaks at 1,400 nits and supports HDR10+. It also features an 87.9% screen-to-body ratio and a 144 Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone supports a 50 MP primary camera with 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP microscope, and 16 MP front-facing cameras.

The device’s most exciting feature is its ability to recharge its 4,600 mAh battery at 240 W.

The chinese tech giant claims that the GT3 can go from 1-50% in just four minutes and reach 100% in roughly 10 minutes. The battery is expected to retain 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles.

Shenzhen based company plans to release the GT3 in May, starting at $649 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage in Booster Black and Pulse White colourways.

However, the company has not yet revealed pricing details for other memory configurations, including the 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage version.