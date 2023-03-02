Govt approves power surcharge amid IMF pressure

The federal government of Pakistan has approved a power surcharge on consumers for the next fiscal year, in a move aimed at covering losses, paying debts, and providing financial assistance to the electricity sector.

This move comes after pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Pakistan to implement certain conditions for a staff-level agreement.

The decision was taken during the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The government aims to collect Rs 3 trillion 35 billion annually from consumers, with the additional charge from Rs1.55 paisa to Rs4.45 paisa per unit, applicable to electricity consumers across the country, including K-Electric customers.

The IMF is pushing for four more conditions, one of which requires an increase in electricity prices by Rs3.82 paise per unit. To meet this condition, a power surcharge of Rs2.63 per unit on average will continue to be charged to power consumers in the next fiscal year, 2023-24.

However, the government explained the decision is necessary that covers the losses and pay off debts that have accumulated in the electricity sector.

The government also approved several measures, including Rs5 billion Ramazan Relief Package through the Utility Stores Corporation that will cover 19 items.

Read: Inflation spikes to decades-high as IMF standoff continues

The package will be based on a hybrid model of targeted and untargeted subsidies. The ECC also waived storage charges on containers due to non-retirement of LCs and forex remittances.

The body approved a uniform procurement price of wheat crop 2022-23 at Rs3,900/40 kg after considering a summary submitted by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research on the procurement price of wheat crop 2022-23.

However, Sindh had notified the support price of wheat at Rs4,000/40kg and Punjab had notified Rs3,900/40kg as the commodity’s support price.

Moreover, the ECC also accepted the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Board resolution on waiving all charges of storage on the stuck-up containers/cargo held up at Karachi Port as a result of non-retirement of Letters of Credits and remittances of Foreign Exchange.

However, the KPT will have to seek certification from SBP prior to granting the waiver if the demurrage charges go beyond Rs5 million.

The ECC was also directed to submit a report on the amount of cleared consignments on a monthly basis.