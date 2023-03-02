Ushna Shah takes break from Instagram for mental peace

Ushna Shah has taken a break from social media after her private wedding celebration was invaded by unauthorized photographers and for getting trolled over her wedding dress.

The actress, who married Hamza Amin in a grand ceremony, had to deal with public scrutiny and trolling following the breach of her privacy.

She was also subjected to trolling for her dress choice with some people saying she was promoting Indian culture.

Also read: Another Sarwat Gilani film to premiere at Cannes

The actor had chosen to wear a red lehenga, which garnered attention and scrutiny from the public.

The Habs actor had publicly accused a fashion blogger and photographer of leaking the photos, but later resolved the issue and apologized for her outburst.

Read more: Coming on backfoot: Ushna Shah tenders public apology to blogger AB Lakhani

In a statement on her Instagram story, Shah said that her wedding was meant to be a private affair, and she had taken several measures to ensure its confidentiality.

Despite her efforts, many individuals breached her privacy and disrupted her nikkah ceremony.

Shah apologized to those who felt offended by her wedding ceremony and expressed her disappointment at the continuous trolling she received.

“I have read many of the comments, they don’t seem to stop. Please believe that I did not get married to offend our culture, that was not the intention, and if that is what people feel I have done then I apologize for letting anyone down,” the actor noted.

Also read: Yasir Hussain’s banter with Nida Yasir steals the show at Ushna Shah’s wedding

The trolling prompted Shah to deactivate her Instagram account for a few days to focus on her mental health and spend time with her new husband and family.

“I am going to sign off from this platform for a few days, for the sake of my mental health and to spend this precious time and energy on my wonderful husband and my new family, who are a blessing,” Shah concluded.