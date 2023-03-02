Sindh Flour Mills Association disrupts flour supply in Karachi

Sindh Flour Mills Association Chairman Chaudhry Aamir announced on Thursday the disruption of flour supply in Karachi, after having price disagreements with the food department.

This move is in response to the food department’s sealing of four flour mills in Karachi and three in interior Sindh, over false allegations.

Chaudhry Aamir claimed that the food department was pressurizing the flour mill owners to sell flour at non-government rates after giving a full quota of substandard wheat.

However, the association’s decision to disrupt the flour supply in the port city is an attempt to put the department under pressure and get their demand of selling flour at government rates fulfilled.

The decision to disrupt the flour supply is likely to create problems for the citizens of Karachi, as flour is a basic necessity.

This move will not only increase the already rising inflation rate but will also affect the overall economic activity across the city.