PM Shehbaz directs to set up passport counters at NADRA centres

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken significant steps towards making the process of acquiring CNIC and a Passport easier for citizens in Pakistan.

In an important meeting held in Islamabad on Wednesday, he directed the setting up of Passport Office counters in NADRA and share the space, resources of NADRA and the Directorate General of Immigration and passports office.

This move aims to minimize the burden on the national exchequer and facilitate citizens in obtaining their essential documents.

Furthermore, the premier directed to establish all the projects approved for the establishment of passport offices in the existing offices of NADRA.

He also ordered an increase in mobile NADRA vans to provide ID Card service to citizens at their doorstep.

In a significant development, NADRA will launch a new mobile phone application for the renewal of ID Cards, which will further facilitate citizens in obtaining their essential documents.