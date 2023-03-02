ECC okays wheat support price of Rs3,900 per maund for 2022-23

The Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet on Wednesday approved the support price for wheat for the year 2022-23 at Rs3,900 per maund.

The committee meeting was chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The ECC meeting also approved a Ramazan Relief Package worth Rs5 billion.

The Finance Ministry decided that a subsidy would be given on 19 basic items at the Utility Stores Corporation.

The Ministry of Industries and Production presented a report on the logistics plan of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation for in-land transportation of imported wheat.

The meeting also approved a waiver of storage charges for clearing the containers stuck at the Karachi port as a result of non-retirement of letters of credit, as well as remittances of foreign exchange subject to the condition that demurrages charges on each case beyond Rs5 million will be waived off after getting certification from SBP.

Approving another condition of the IMF, the imposition of additional surcharge on electricity in the next financial year was also okayed.

The additional surcharge will also be applicable on electricity consumers of K-Electric.

The ECC approved tariff adjustment for K-Electric. Users will be billed for July to September 2022 from March to May 2023. The tariff adjustment is part of the uniform tariff plan, the ministry said.

The ECC further directed to submit a report on the magnitude and amount of cleared consignments on monthly basis.

The meeting also approved various development schemes of lawmakers. A grant of Rs729 million was approved for SDGs in Punjab.

A grant of Rs20 million was approved for the Ministry of Housing for the construction of Lala Musa Road. Development schemes worth Rs420.94 million were approved for Kasur district.

A grant of Rs10.2 million was approved for a water resources project. Another grant of more than Rs1.11 billion was approved for FC headquarters.