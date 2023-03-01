JIT set up to probe aerial firing near PM’s vehicle in Pindi

The caretaker government of Punjab on Wednesday set up a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the case of aerial firing on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vehicle near Rawalpindi’s old airport last week.

Special Branch Additional Inspector General Zulfiqar Hameed will head the team comprising members from the police, ISI, IB and home department.

The JIT was formed on the orders of Punjab police chief Dr Usman Anwar.

On February 24, an aerial firing incident occurred near Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s convoy.

Due to the incident, the PM’s flight from Rawalpindi to Lahore was also delayed by an hour and a half.

It was reported that the prime minister’s security squad vehicles were damaged in the aerial firing incident.