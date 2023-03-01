As honorary envoy, Ramesh Singh to ‘promote soft image’ of Kartarpur Corridor

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora as the ambassador-at-large for Kartarpur Corridor.

A notification was issued on Wednesday. Mr Arora will work on the position in an honorary capacity.

Sardar Ramesh is also the central general secretary for the PML-N’s Minorities Wing.

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA Digital, Sardar Arora said Kartarpur Corridor is a pathway of peace whose state-of-the-art infrastructure provides all kinds of facilities to the yatrees visiting from all over the world.

He said being the ambassador-at-large, he would promote the soft image of the Kartarpur Corridor, which is a symbol of interfaith harmony.

“The Pakistani nation is a peace loving nation, and we invite Sikhs and Hindus from all over the world, including India, to come and visit Kartarpur,” he stressed.

Visitors to Kartarpur

Mr Arora said the number of local visitors to the visa-free corridor, located in the Shakargarh tehsil of Narowal district, has increased in a bid to meet and greet the Sikhs and Hindus visiting from India.

Commenting on the Indian media’s criticism that Kartarpur has failed to attract much traffic, the PML-N leader told SAMAA Digital that it was the responsibility of the Indian authorities to allow more yatrees to cross over to Kartarpur Corridor.

The four-kilometer-long corridor provides visa-free access to Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib on the Pakistani side.

“Pakistan is a safe country, and we have proved in the past that Sikh and other minorities are enjoying religious rights with freedom in Pakistan. We’re also looking forward to more and more visitors to the peace corridor. Pakistan has always promoted religious tourism,” Arora said.

When Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated

The Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated in November 2019 by the then prime minister Imran Khan formally as part of the commemoration of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. The opening ceremony was attended by former Indian minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bollywood actor and MP Sunny Deol.