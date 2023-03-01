Imran announces launch of PTI’s election campaign from March 4

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced the launch of his party’s election campaign from Saturday, after the Supreme Court green-lighted holding of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 90 days.

Hailing the Supreme Court verdict, the PTI chief said the nation stood with the court, and it was not a “1998- and 1999-like situation” when the PML-N allegedly “attacked” the judiciary.

He then announced that he would be beginning the PTI’s election campaign from March 4 (Saturday).

Imran said the five-member SC bench said the same thing that he had been saying, that the elections should be held in 90 days. He claimed the PML-N always runs away from justice, and illegally tried to control the institutions.

Imran also expressed fears that even after the court decision, the elections may not be held in 90 days.

He claimed the law minister tried to divide the judiciary. He said in a country with a lot of poverty, there were separate laws for the strong and the weak strata of society.

“Law and justice are connected with a country’s prosperity,” he added.

Quoting Nelson Mandela, the PTI chairman said the South African anti-apartheid champion demanded provision of justice in a bid to eliminate poverty from any nation.

“Nelson Mandela did not ask for foreign loans,” he remarked.

‘Another’ assassination attempt

Imran Khan also claimed there would be another assassination attempt on him, as everyone was afraid that if he returned to power, they will be ‘finished’.

“I have recorded a tape containing the names of five people who want to kill me,” he claimed. “Despite the threats, I was being summoned to the courts without security in fake cases.”

Record wins in by-elections

The PTI chairman said his party won 30 out of the 37 by-elections held since his government was ousted last April.

The coalition government is trying its best not to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“It is clear in the Constitution that elections cannot be held beyond 90 days. An attempt was made not to hold the election with the help of governors,” Imran claimed.

“Democracy and institutions have been damaged so much that people no longer have confidence in them,” he claimed.

He assured the Supreme Court of his support for the superior judiciary.

The PTI chief said he will make every effort to ensure that nothing illegal happens and elections are held on time.

Mobile phones, youth, awareness

Sharing his two cents on why he believed the youth ‘supports’ the PTI, Imran said this is en era of mobile phones and the youth is politically aware and exposes the lies on social media platforms.

Earlier, Imran Khan announced the suspension of his much-touted ‘Jail Bharo movement’ after the SC verdict on provincial elections.

Citing Moody’s ratings, he said Pakistan has fallen to the lowest level economically, and no investments are coming from abroad.

He claimed he would present a roadmap to the people on Saturday.

The PTI chief claimed he was at home when terrorism charges were pressed against him in a case about a protest outside the ECP.