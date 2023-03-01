TikTok to add screen time limits for young users

TikTok on Wednesday said it would introduce automatic daily screen time limits of one hour for accounts belonging to under-18s, as the social media platform faces criticism over its addictiveness among young users.

Teenagers will have to enter a passcode to continue watching after 60 minutes, and those aged below 13 require a parent or guardian to set or enter a passcode to release an additional 30 minutes, TikTok said.

The short-form video-sharing app said the changes would be implemented “in the coming weeks”.

If a young person’s access to TikTok is via a family pairing account, parents can set a maximum screen time for their child based on the day of the week, TikTok added.

The Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin, is restricted to 40 minutes of daily use for under-14s and is inaccessible for them between 10pm and 6am.

The new feature adds to existing measures to control young people’s screen time, such as a prompt introduced last year that encourages teenagers to enable screen time management and a weekly inbox notification summarizing a user’s screen time.

But young users will still be able to deselect the time limit feature or lie about their age, as on other platforms.

The Chinese social media site has faced criticism over the soaring amount of time children aged between four and 18 spend scrolling through videos suggested to them based on their tastes and algorithms.

According to a recent study by parental control app Qustodio, minors spent on average one hour and 47 minutes on TikTok per day in 2022.

Concerns about data protection in the West have also affected the site owned by Chinese company ByteDance, with the European Union’s institutions recently ordering their staff to purge the app from their devices.

The White House has given US federal agencies 30 days to remove TikTok from government-issued devices, and Canada has implemented a similar measure.

EU Parliament bans TikTok on work devices

The European Parliament has told staff to purge TikTok from devices used for work because of data protection concerns, after similar moves by the EU’s main governing bodies last week.

The parliament’s president, Roberta Metsola, and the secretary-general, Alessandro Chiocchetti, decided TikTok must not be used or installed on staff devices such as mobile phones, tablets or laptops from March 20, according to a note issued on Tuesday.

“As of this date, web access to TikTok through our corporate network… will also be blocked,” the parliament’s directorate-general for innovation and technological support said in the note to around 8,000 of the institution’s employees.

It also “strongly recommended” MEPs and their staff remove TikTok from their personal devices.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, and the European Council, which represents 27 EU member states, ordered a similar ban on Thursday over cybersecurity fears.

TikTok said the bans were “misguided and based on fundamental misconceptions” and called for “due process and equal treatment”.

The company added the decision was taken “on the basis of fears rather than facts”.

There have been a slew of similar actions in the past few days following in Washington’s footsteps against the popular video-sharing platform owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

The West is particularly concerned about what access China has to sensitive user data around the world, but TikTok strenuously denies Beijing has any control or access.

In November, TikTok admitted some staff in China can access the data of European users.

Last week, however, the company insisted it protects the data of its 125 million monthly users in the European Union.

On Monday, Canada’s government banned TikTok from all phones and other devices, citing similar data protection concerns amid strained Canadian-Chinese relations.