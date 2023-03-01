PSL 8 Livescores: Peshawar Zalmi set 198 runs target for Karachi Kings

Live scores

Karachi Kings elected to field first against Peshawar Zalmi at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, as both teams are looking for their third victory at the PSL 8.

Karachi Kings batting

Karachi Kings were given a good start by Adam Rossington and Matthew Wade scored 40 runs in 4.3 overs but then Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed Adam Rossington for 15 runs.

Matthew Wade kept scoring runs but Azmatullah Omarzai got his second wicket in seventh over. Karachi Kings lost their second wicket for 66 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi batting

Muhammad Amir made a strong comeback as he struck twice in the first over and dismissed both Muhammad Haris and Babar Azam for a duck.

In his next over Muhammad Amir took his third wicket when he sent back Saim Ayub to the pavillion and Peshawar Zalmi lost their top three for just two runs.

Peshawar Zalmi had only 13 runs after four overs but then Tom Kohler Cadmore and Haseebullah Khan counter attacked and scored 28 runs in next two overs.

Haseebullah Khan welcomed Karachi Kings’ skipper Imad Wasim by smashing him for two sixes in the seventh over and got another 14 runs from that over.

Haseebullah Khan completed his fifty off 27 balls in the 10th over but Tabraiz Shamsi ended their 82-run partnership on the last ball of that over.

Haseebullah Khan was dismissed for 50 runs as they lost fourth wicket for 84 runs at the half way stage.

Peshawar Zalmi added only 22 runs in next four overs and reached 106 for four in 14 overs.

The pair added 58 runs in next four overs and had a partnership of 85 runs, which ended when Muhammad Amir dismissed Rovman Powell on 64 runs off 34 balls.

Peshawar Zalmi were 169 with just nine balls left, but Aamer Jamal hit two sixes and Tom Kohler Cadmore reached fifty to take their team’s total to 197 in 20 overs.

Karachi Kings Playing XI

Muhammad Amir returned to the playing XI of Karachi Kings, after missing some games due to fitness problems.

Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi added Haseebullah, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Azmatullah Omarzai to their playing XI.