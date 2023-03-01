PSL 8 Livescores: Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 24 runs

Live scores

Karachi Kings elected to field first against Peshawar Zalmi at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, as both teams are looking for their third victory at the PSL 8.

Karachi Kings batting

Karachi Kings were given a good start by Adam Rossington and Matthew Wade scored 40 runs in 4.3 overs but then Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed Adam Rossington for 15 runs.

Matthew Wade kept scoring runs but Azmatullah Omarzai got his second wicket in seventh over. Karachi Kings lost their second wicket for 66 runs.

Matthew Wade reached his fifty for 36 balls as Karachi Kings were 77 for the loss of two wickets.

But the Australian kept losing partners from the other end as Irfan Khan was dismissed for four runs.

Aamer Jamal dismissed Shoaib Malik for just one run as Karachi Kings lost four wickets for 85 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi got the big wicket of Matthew Wade in the 12th over when Mujeeb ur Rehman bowled the Australian for 53 runs.

Karachi Kings needed 86 runs in last six overs but Azmatullah Omarzai got his third wicket in the 15th over when he dismissed the dangerous looking Ben Cutting.

Amer Jamal dismissed Aamer Yamin and Tabraiz Shamsi on consecutive deliveries as Karachi Kings lost their eight wickets.

Imad Wasim hit Aamer Jamal for five fours in the 18th over as Karachi Kings got 22 runs. But they still needed 43 runs from last two overs.

Imad Wasim scored 57 runs off 30 balls but Karachi Kings could score 173 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs and lost by 24 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi batting

Muhammad Amir made a strong comeback as he struck twice in the first over and dismissed both Muhammad Haris and Babar Azam for a duck.

In his next over Muhammad Amir took his third wicket when he sent back Saim Ayub to the pavillion and Peshawar Zalmi lost their top three for just two runs.

Peshawar Zalmi had only 13 runs after four overs but then Tom Kohler Cadmore and Haseebullah Khan counter attacked and scored 28 runs in next two overs.

Haseebullah Khan welcomed Karachi Kings’ skipper Imad Wasim by smashing him for two sixes in the seventh over and got another 14 runs from that over.

Haseebullah Khan completed his fifty off 27 balls in the 10th over but Tabraiz Shamsi ended their 82-run partnership on the last ball of that over.

Haseebullah Khan was dismissed for 50 runs as they lost fourth wicket for 84 runs at the half way stage.

Peshawar Zalmi added only 22 runs in next four overs and reached 106 for four in 14 overs.

The pair added 58 runs in next four overs and had a partnership of 85 runs, which ended when Muhammad Amir dismissed Rovman Powell on 64 runs off 34 balls.

Peshawar Zalmi were 169 with just nine balls left, but Aamer Jamal hit two sixes and Tom Kohler Cadmore reached fifty to take their team’s total to 197 in 20 overs.

Karachi Kings Playing XI

Muhammad Amir returned to the playing XI of Karachi Kings, after missing some games due to fitness problems.

Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi added Haseebullah, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Azmatullah Omarzai to their playing XI.