Govt not to challenge SC verdict on Punjab, KP polls

The federal government on Wednesday decided not to file a review plea against the Supreme Court (SC) verdict regarding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting of PML-N leaders in which the party president decided not to challenge the apex court verdict.

PM Sharif also consulted party supremo Nawaz Sharif on the SC verdict in the suo motu notice.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Attorney General for Pakistan Shehzad Ata Elahi briefed the meeting that the SC gave a 4-3 verdict and disposed of the petitions.

The prime minister agreed with the party’s legal team that advised against challenging the apex court verdict.

It was suggested that instead of the Supreme Court, the decisions of the high courts will be awaited.

The PM will also establish contact with heads of the coalition parties on the SC verdict, and discuss the further course of action.

PML-N’s strategy on elections

The PML-N legal team devised a strategy and decided to wait for the verdict of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on the general elections in the two provinces.

The Election Commission of Pakistan and the Punjab governor had moved the high court against an order of a single bench regarding fixation of date for holding elections in Punjab.

The apex court had on Wednesday with a 3-2 majority ordered that elections in both provinces be held within 90 days. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel submitted their dissenting notes.