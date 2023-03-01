Inzamam-ul-Haq gives tips, praises Abdullah Shafique

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq met the young batter Abdullah Shafique after the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars, as he shared some tips.

Inzamam-ul-Haq also praised the opening batter of Pakistan Test team and hailed him for his technique.

The legendary batter, who scored more than 20,000 runs for Pakistan, told Abdullah that he had seen him playing and praised his natural shot selection.

Inzamam-ul-Haq also suggested Abdullah Shafique to practice with wet Tennis balls and said he used to do the same back in his playing days.

He also added that dangerous batters play with different strike rates these days and have ability to play both aggressive and defensive cricket.

Abdullah Shafique has already scored 992 runs in 12 Test matches with the help of three centuries, including match winning 160 against Sri Lanka in the fourth innings.

He also impressed in T20 format in PSL 8 with 75 runs against Peshawar Zalmi and 45 runs against Islamabad United.