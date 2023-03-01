Christian community urges for ‘transparent census’ for minorities

A delegation of the Christian community called on Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar on Wednesday, and sought an increase in minority seats in all legislatures.

In the meeting at the Law Ministry, the delegation, led by the bishop of Lahore, urged the minister that the census should be transparent for the minorities, and the minority seats increased in all legislatures, including upper and lower houses of parliament and all provincial assemblies.

Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran said the registration of Christian marriages should be implemented as per the ruling of the Supreme Court.

Bishop Kamran urged the authorities to draft laws to stop forced conversions and underage marriages.

Led by Bishop Kamran, the delegation comprised Capt (retd) Babar Bernard Massey, Rev Samson Sohail, Rev Rashid Manzoor and Capt (retd) Aniq Samuel.

The law minister congratulated Bishop Kamran on becoming the 10th bishop of Lahore Diocese of Church of Pakistan.