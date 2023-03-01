Watch Live
Sports » Cricket

Babar Azam to face former team Karachi Kings again today

Karachi Kings will be looking for third win and revenge against Peshawar Zalmi
Samaa Web Desk Mar 01, 2023
<p>Babar Azam would be hoping for second win against Karachi Kings this season. PHOTO: AFP</p>

Karachi Kings will be hoping to stay on the winning track and keep their hopes of qualifying for the next round alive, as they will take on Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) on Wednesday.

Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Babar Azam will take on his former team and would be looking to keep his good form going, as he also scored half-century in previous match against Karachi Kings.

Peshawar Zalmi had won the match by just two runs, which was first of their only two victories in PSL 8 so far.

Things would get difficult for the losing side today, as Peshawar Zalmi are already in the fifth place with just two wins in five matches.

On the other hand Karachi Kings have already lost four matches out of six they played so far.

Peshawar Zalmi have an edge in the head-to-head record, as they have won 13 out of 18 games against Karachi Kings, including last five matches in PSL since 2021 PSL.

