Power subsidy for farmers under Kissan Package withdrawn

In an attempt to fulfill the International Monetary Fund’s conditions to unlock a loan package, the federal government on Wednesday suspended the electricity subsidy for farmers, announced under the Kissan Package last year, and hiked the power rates for farmers by Rs3.60.

Farmers, the backbone of the country’s agricultural economy, will now have to pay Rs16.60 per unit instead of the previous Rs13.60.

The Rs3.60 subsidy announced for farmers under a specialized package has been withdrawn.

The federal government took this step in a bid to generate taxes worth Rs14 billion from the electricity price hike.

The Power Division has written a letter to all electricity distribution companies, including K-Electric.

A copy of the notification has also been sent issued to the Finance Ministry and National Food Security Ministry to implement the new order.

What was Kissan Package

Last year in November, the federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved the Rs1.8 trillion Kissan Package announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the month before.

The package was approved as proposed in the summary, including enhancement of agriculture loan disbursement from Rs1.419 trillion to Rs1.802 trillion, reduction in DAP price to Rs11,250 per bag from Rs13,750 (subsidy of Rs2,500) and interest-free loans to convert 300,000 tube wells to solar power.

Following approval by the ECC, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority in December last year notified a power tariff cut by Rs3.60 per kWh as per the Kissan Package.