LHC to hear contempt plea against Maryam on March 6

The Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Justice Shujaat Ali Khan on Wednesday fixed the hearing of a contempt plea against PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz for March 6

Justice Khan heard the plea seeking contempt proceedings against the PML-N senior vice president over allegedly making contemptuous remarks during her speech at a party convention in Sargodha.

The high court sought from the petitioner, Advocate Rana Shahid, past verdicts as to how this contempt of court petition could be heard.

The petitioner sought time to present the previous verdicts, which the LHC granted, and set March 6 for the next hearing.

The LHC clubbed numerous petitions against Maryam’s speech for hearing on March 6.

At the outset of the proceedings, the petitioner shed light on the contemptuous remarks made by Ms Nawaz during her speech.

Maryam vows to continue exposing ‘partisan’ members of judiciary

Earlier, the LHC sought the assistance of the petitioner’s lawyer by March 1 on how a case containing contemptuous remarks against Supreme Court judges could be heard in the LHC.

ECP case against Imran’s PTI leadership

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed the hearing of a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s removal from the PTI leadership case on March 6.

Notices have been issued to Imran Khan and others in the case.

PMLN intra-party elections case

The ECP has also fixed March 14 as the date for hearing a case regarding intra-party elections of the PML-N.

ECP gives ultimatum to PML-N for intra-party election

The election body has issued notices to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the PML-N president, and party secretary general Ahsan Iqbal.