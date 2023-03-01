Rupee loses a massive Rs4 against dollar in interbank trade

Amid a delay in the finalization of an agreement between the International Monetary Fund and the Pakistan government on a loan package, the US dollar thrashed the rupee by gaining Rs4 on a single day in the interbank market at the closing time on Wednesday, and settled at Rs267.11.

The local currency lost all the value it gained over the last week, as it continued its downward trend against the dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The US dollar gained a whopping Rs6.19 in just the last two days.

Open market

In the open market, the dollar gained Rs3.5, and was available for Rs270.

The American currency gained Rs5 in the last two days in the open market.

Inflation to remain up to 30% in coming months, predicts economic outlook