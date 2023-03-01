Watch Live
Yellow metal price shoots up by record Rs2,700 in domestic market

Per-tola price of 24-karat gold reaches Rs197,100
Rizwan Alam Mar 01, 2023
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

With the dollar gaining lost ground, the rate of gold also saw a sharp rise in both the local and global markets. It got a boost of Rs2,700 locally at the closing of trading on Wednesday.

Internationally, the per-ounce price of gold gained a massive $27, and was available at $1,837.

Rupee loses a massive Rs4 against dollar in interbank trade

According to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarafa and Jewelers Association, the per-tola price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan reached Rs197,100 after witnessing a bump of Rs2,700.

The rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs2,315 to reach Rs168,981.

Inflation to remain up to 30% in coming months, predicts economic outlook

However, the price of silver remained stable at Rs2,080 per tola and Rs1,783 per 10 grams.

In the global market, the per-ounce rate of gold decreased by $2 and settled at $1810.

gold updates

