A Twitter user, Roshan Patel, recently shared a disturbing incident on social media. According to his tweet, Patel created a fake LinkedIn profile of a startup founder, using an AI-generated image of a white male, claiming to be a Stripe alum and a Stanford dropout.

The profile also listed the founder of “polymath” and someone who was going through the startup accelerator, Y Combinator.

Within just 24 hours, Patel claimed to have received an investment offer from a venture capitalist who reached out to him through LinkedIn.

This incident highlights the potential dangers of fake AI online profiles, and the ease with which they can be created.

Patel’s tweet has generated a lot of discussion on social media, with many expressing their shock and concern over the incident.

The incident also raises questions about the increasing reliance on online platforms for business and networking purposes, and the potential risks associated with this.

While online platforms such as LinkedIn have undoubtedly made it easier for startups to connect with potential investors and partners, incidents such as this serve as a reminder of the need for caution and due diligence in such transactions.

The incident highlights the importance of maintaining a critical eye when conducting business online and the need for greater awareness and education around the risks associated with online interactions.

It is essential that both startups and investors take steps to protect themselves from potential fraud and impersonation in online transactions.