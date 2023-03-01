Another Sarwat Gilani film to premiere at Cannes

Pakistani short film Noor has made waves by being selected for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival which is another feather in the cap of actor Sarwat Gilani.

The film, tells a story of a girl with visual aberrations and her family’s reluctance to understand her situation, won in the Best Health Film category.

This marks the second time a Pakistani film has been selected for Cannes after Saim Sadiq’s Joyland.

Produced by See Prime and directed by Umer Adil, the film stars Sarwat Gilani, Omair Rana, Mizna Waqas, Tanisha Shameem and Tasneem Ansari.

This is also Sarwat Gilani’s second successful film at Cannes.

The short film’s story touches on an important issue and raises awareness of the struggles faced by individuals with vision problems, particularly in the face of family members who may be unwilling to acknowledge the issue.

With its inclusion in the Cannes Film Festival, Noor has further highlighted the significance of these issues and brought them to a global stage.

Another Pakistani short film, Pehchaan, was also nominated for the Best Human Rights Film category, but unfortunately didn’t win. The category was won by the Indonesian film Three Faces of Shariah.

Noor’s success at Cannes is a testament to the growth and progress of the Pakistani film industry. The film’s storyline, coupled with its excellent direction and acting, have rightfully earned it recognition on an international platform.