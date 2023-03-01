SC order: ECP begins preps for holding Punjab, KP elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday decided to implement the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) of holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) within 90 days.

Sources told SAMAA TV that there are chances the ECP will hold the elections in both the provinces after Eidul Fitr.

In this respect, sources said, the commission has decided to write a letter to the Interior Ministry for providing security, and another to the federation seeking funds.

The ECP will write to the Finance Ministry and demand Rs30 billion immediately for the electoral exercise.

It will issue these orders to the federal government institutions under Article 220 of the Constitution.

The sources said the commission will write to the Interior Ministry and direct it to provide security for the elections.

The SC had earlier in the day directed to hold elections in 90 days, as it announced its reserved verdict in the suo motu case over a delay in announcement of a date for elections in the provinces.

Consequently, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired a meeting to mull over the verdict.

The electoral body decided to implement the SC’s order.

Shortly after, it launched preparations for holding the provincial general polls.

It decided to soon write a letter to President Arif Alvi and KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

The letter will be aimed at consulting and finalizing the date for elections, with suggestions of a few dates to the president.

The caretaker government in KP has been directed to make necessary transfers and postings of officers up to Grade 16 in this regard.

ECP sources claimed the electoral schedule for both the provinces would spread over 54 days.

The commission will also invoke Article 220 over noncompliance from other institutions in organizing the elections.

A strategy will also be decided in a meeting called for Thursday to implement the SC order.