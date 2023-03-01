Punjab, KP elections: ECP decides to comply with Supreme Court’s order

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday decided to implement the decision of Supreme Court (SC) of holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) within 90 days.

The SC earlier in the day directed to hold elections in 90 days as it announced the reserved verdict in the suo motu case over delay in announcement of date for elections in Punjab and KP.

A divided court ultimately reached a decision with a slim majority, 3-2. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail objected to the decision.

Ensuing, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired a meeting to mull on the verdict.

The electoral body decided to implement the SC’s order of holding elections of dissolved assemblies within three months.

Read Also: SC orders holding Punjab, KP elections in 90 days

For this, ECP will soon write a letter to President Arif Alvi and KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

The letter will be aimed at finalizing the date for elections, with suggestions of a few dates to the president.