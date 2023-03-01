Imran mastermind of Islamabad judicial complex attack: Interior minister

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that Imran Khan planned the attack on Islamabad judicial complex which was carried out with proper planning.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, he said that the attack on Islamabad judicial complex was a perpetrated by Imran Khan.

He claimed that the former premier delivered a message that he would appear before the court in the same manner, accusing him of challenging the law.

The minister said that the government had registered two first information reports (FIRs) of the incident nominating 150 workers including Imran Khan.

He added that 29 people have been arrested.

Commenting on the verdict of the Supreme Court on elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sanaullah said that the government would implement it.