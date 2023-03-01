Unidentified caller threatens to bomb Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s residences

An unidentified caller has made a bomb threat to the residences of three prominent Indian celebrities, Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dharmendra.

An Indian news portal, Zoom reported that Nagpur police received the call from an unidentified person.

The caller reportedly claimed that 25 individuals carrying weapons had arrived in Mumbai’s Dadar neighborhood to carry out the attacks.

The Nagpur police immediately alerted the Mumbai Police, that has launched an investigation into the matter. As yet, it is unclear whether the call was a hoax or not.

According to the news portal, this is not the first time that high-profile individuals in Mumbai have been targeted.

In February 2021, an abandoned SUV was discovered near Mukesh Ambani’s home containing explosives and a note threatening his family’s safety.

The incident led to increased security measures for the richest businessman in India, Ambani and his family, provided by the Indian Supreme Court.

In 2021, the Mumbai police’s Crime Intelligence Unit detained two individuals for spreading rumors about bombs at railway stations and Bachchan’s residence, Zoom reported.

The investigation into the recent bomb threat is underway, and the Mumbai police are working to identify the caller.