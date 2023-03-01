PTI Chairman Imran Khan suspends Jail Bharo movement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has announced suspending ‘Jail Bharo’ movement after Supreme Court’s decision regarding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The court arrest movement had kicked off from Lahore on February 22. It had to culminate on March 1 with party activists and leaders presenting voluntary arrests in their respective cities on the given days.

The PTI activists and leaders including Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Zulfi Bukhari, Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan and others had surrendered before the police during the movement which had so far covered cities including Lahore, Peshawar, Multan and Gujranwala.

Ex-PM took to his Twitter account to make this announcement.

Read Also: SC orders holding Punjab, KP elections in 90 days

The former premier welcomed the top court’s verdict on the elections in Punjab and KP and commended it for upholding the Constitution.

Imran Khan said they were ending the movement and now kicking off election campaigns in both provinces.