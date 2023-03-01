Hadiqa Kiani rebuilds 100 houses, maternity clinic in flood-ravaged villages in Balochistan

Renowned Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani has fulfilled her promise to rebuild villages in Balochistan, the province affected by floods last year.

Kiani had started her project, Vaseela-e-Raah, in August and had collected donations from Lahore and Karachi to aid in the rebuilding process.

By September, she had visited the sites and communicated with the affected people.

Hadiqa Kiani shared her project updates on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that the first phase of her project had been completed.

She wrote, “By the grace of Allah and by your active support, we have completed the first phase of our project in Balochistan.”

The first phase of her project involved the reconstruction of one hundred houses, one maternity clinic, one grocery store, and one primary school.

Kiani said that Vaseela-e-Raah was her mission, a promise she made to her mother and to the people of Balochistan. Hadiqa Kiani vowed to continue her efforts.

Fans of the singer praised her hard work and efforts for the people affected by the floods, with many people expressing their desire to join her Vaseela E Raah project.

Kiani, in her post, thanked everyone who supported her and helped make the project possible.