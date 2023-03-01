IHC suspends ECP’s notification accepting resignations of three PTI Islamabad lawmakers

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for de-notifying three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz.

The court conducted a hearing of the case during which Barrister Ali Zafar and Barrister Ali Gohar represented Asad Umar, Raja Khurram Shahzad, and Ali Nawaz Awan.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq questioned the petitioners, noting that the applicants were previously claiming that their resignations were not being accepted.

And now, they had approached the court decrying that their resignations had been accepted.

Barrister Ali Zafar clarified that the speaker and the ECP had issued notifications for de-notifying all three lawmakers.

The court inquired the petitioners if they had only challenged those notifications. At this, the counsel responded that the lawmakers wished to return to the assembly.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had suspended ECP’s notification de-seating PTI lawmakers of Punjab.

After this development, the lawmakers of Islamabad approached the IHC.

As the proceeding concluded, the IHC suspended the notification regarding approval of resignations of PTI lawmakers belonging to constituencies of federal capital. It also nullified the election commission’s notification for by-elections on these seats.