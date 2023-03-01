PTI leadership elated with Supreme Court’s decision

Following the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision to hold Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections in 90 days, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is elated with the court’s decision.

PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the Constitution and parliamentary democracy had won.

He added that the apex court had given clear orders that the president will give the date of the Punjab elections and the governor of KP has been ordered to give the date immediately.

Fawad said that even the two judges, despite their dissenting notes, accepted the principle of holding elections in dissolved assemblies within 90 days.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar tweeted that the SC’s decision is a victory for democracy and the Constitution.

He added that the political parties who were running away from the electoral field will now have to face public accountability.

PTI official twitter handle said that on the day of the provincial elections of Punjab and KP, the nation will get rid of the mafia that is destroying Pakistan.

PTI leader Zartaj Gul Wazir said that her party had gathered unbeatable momentum as the top court had pulled apart the ‘illegitimate’ government’s blatant attempts to stall mandated elections.

She added that this is the result of Imran Khan’s leadership backed by public pulse. There’s absolutely no stopping PTI now, she said.

PTI’s Imran Ismail also felicitated the nation on the victory of truth and the supremacy of the Constitution.