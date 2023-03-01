Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Justices Mansoor Shah, Mandokhail write dissenting notes

A divided court ultimately reached a decision on Punjab, KP elections with a slim majority, 3-2
Samaa Web Desk Mar 01, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: File</p>

Photo: File

The Supreme Court (SC) has directed to hold elections in 90 days as it announced the reserved verdict in the suo motu case on a delay in announcement of date for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

A divided court ultimately reached a decision with a slim majority, 3-2. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail objected to the decision.

In their joint objection note, the jurists maintained that the top court should have avoided using the suo moto jurisdiction on the matter.

They contended that the SC could not take suo moto notice of the matter as the cases were still under adjudication in the high courts.

They went on to add that the delay in resolving the matter in the high courts is due, in part, to the SC’s decision to take notice.

Therefore, it is imperative that the high courts expedite the resolution of pending cases.

Supreme Court

Punjab KP elections

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div