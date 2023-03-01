Justices Mansoor Shah, Mandokhail write dissenting notes

The Supreme Court (SC) has directed to hold elections in 90 days as it announced the reserved verdict in the suo motu case on a delay in announcement of date for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

A divided court ultimately reached a decision with a slim majority, 3-2. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail objected to the decision.

In their joint objection note, the jurists maintained that the top court should have avoided using the suo moto jurisdiction on the matter.

They contended that the SC could not take suo moto notice of the matter as the cases were still under adjudication in the high courts.

They went on to add that the delay in resolving the matter in the high courts is due, in part, to the SC’s decision to take notice.

Therefore, it is imperative that the high courts expedite the resolution of pending cases.