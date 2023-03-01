Which role Shaan Shahid was offered in The Legend of Maula Jatt?

Shaan Shahid, recently revealed in a podcast interview that he had turned down a role in the highly anticipated film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, due to concerns about his ability to do justice to it.

During a conversation with Mansoor Ali Khan on the podcast Mere Mehman, Shaan disclosed that he was offered the role of the father of the main character Maula Jatt.

However, the actor and filmmaker said that he declined the offer, feeling that he would not be able to perform the role to the best of his ability.

He felt that the role of Maula Jatt would have been a better fit for him, given his experience in playing Punjabi characters.

The actor emphasized that if an artist is not given enough time to showcase their skills, they will be unable to convince others of their talent.

Although he declined the role, Shaan expressed his willingness to assist the production team of The Legend of Maula Jatt in any way possible.

He expressed concerns about the film’s portrayal of Punjabi culture and language, stating that he believes it is critical to preserve the flavor of the dialect.

However, Shaan praised Hamza Ali Abbasi’s performance in the film, who played the antogonist - Noori Natt - in the movie.

He said, “Usually, in films, the hero kills the villian, but in The Legend of Maula Jatt, Hamza was being discussed after the movie ended. He was the one who was alive, Hamza Ali Abbasi picked the rhythm well which Fawad couldn’t pick.”