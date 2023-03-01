Chris Rock to finally address Will Smith slap in Netflix Pre-Oscars special

Comedian Chris Rock is all set to address Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap in a new Netflix stand-up special titled Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

The incident, which occurred almost a year ago, gained worldwide attention and Rock now will finally share his version of the story.

While talking to Page Six, a source told the publication, “If you were waiting to see Chris Rock tackle the infamous Will Smith slapping situation, the comedian is set to tell his own humorous version in his Netflix live special.”

The source further said that Rock has been working with veteran comedy writers to ensure his jokes are solid and funny.

The stand-up special will be the Netflix’s first live stream and will also feature performances by other American comedians including Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, and Leslie Jones.

The show will take place on March 4 at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, US, a week before the Academy Awards on March 12.

View this post on Instagram

“Selective Outrage” is a phrase Rock has repeatedly used in recent shows when discussing the Will Smith slap.

Another source told the publication, “People need to tune in till the last joke during the Selective Outrage show, as they will not be disappointed.”

Rock’s aim is to ensure that his slapstick jokes about the incident are both hilarious and solid, the source told Page Six.

The show will be the perfect opportunity for Rock to set the record straight about the Will Smith slap incident, and viewers will surely be eager to hear his take on the matter.