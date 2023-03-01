Pakistan’s first digital census starts today

Pakistan’s first digital census is all set to kick off today. Under strict security measures, enumeration teams will conduct house-to-house census in Karachi, Bhakkar, Hafizabad and Rahim Yar khan in the first phase.

Although it is the seventh census in Pakistan, but the first digital census. The fieldwork for collecting data on a digital basis began on March 1, 2023.

A total of 121,000 enumerators will go door-to-door in 495 statistical districts across the country.

The census will be conducted through a digital platform, and each enumerator will be accompanied by a police officer.

The security of important buildings and installations will be ensured through geo-tagging.

A team of 86,000 military personnel has been deployed to perform security duties.

The census will be used to determine the population of Pakistan and the number of houses in the country.

It is expected to cost a total of Rs34 billion, with approximately Rs7.5 billion being spent on security.

The preliminary results of the census will be released on April 30, with the approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The census will be used to design economic senses and determine new constituencies for future general elections.

Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member of the Institute of Statistics, has stated that the digital census will save the country Rs5 to Rs6 billion.

He also added that the enumerators will use a tablet to geo-tag each house they visit, and all data will be entered into a computer tab.

The digital census is being conducted for the first time in the country, and preparations have been completed for the entire process, including security arrangements.

The department of statistics staff assigned the first number to the deputy commissioner house in Rahim Yar Khan, where the census was inaugurated.

The district has been divided into 1,006 blocks and 151 circles, and 652 teams have been formed for house enumeration and population census.

The seventh census will also start in Bhakkar, where 1,042 supervisors and enumerators will be on duty.

Some 245 circles and 1,567 blocks of four tehsils have been constructed in Bhakkar, and 121 supervisors and enumerators have been kept in reserve.

The census will also start in Hafizabad, where the district has been divided into 1,006 blocks and 151 circles.

Enumeration teams will conduct house-to-house census in Hafizabad.

Overall, the digital census is expected to be an efficient and accurate way to collect data on Pakistan’s population and housing.

With the help of the military personnel and police officers, the census will be conducted smoothly and without any security issues.

The results of the census will help in the future development and planning of the country.