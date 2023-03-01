Tyrian White case: Imran Khan refuses taking oath on seats won in by-elections

Ahead of the hearing pertaining to disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Tyrian White case, he announced on Wednesday of not taking oath on any of seven seats he won in the by-elections so that the petition against him becomes inadmissible.

He wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in this regard and requested the copy of letter to be made part of Islamabad High Court (IHC) record.

A larger bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the case today.

A miscellaneous petition to keep additional documents on record by Imran Khan, was filed a day before the hearing of case.

A citizen named Sajid had approached the IHC for disqualification of Imran Khan.

The petitioner, presenting Jemima Goldsmith’s affidavit regarding Tyrian White’s guardianship and other documents, had maintained that the PTI chairman had not remained honest and trustworthy.

Imran Khan should be disqualified for public representation, the petition stated.

Earlier, on February 9, IHC sought final arguments on admissibility of the petition seeking disqualification of Imran Khan for not disclosing his daughter in the nomination papers.

Justice Aamer Farooq also inquired about any additional documents the ECP wanted to present in court.

ECP’s lawyer informed the court that they will submit notification of Imran Khan’s victory in seven constituencies.

The chief justice adjourned the hearing until March 1, when both parties will present their final arguments on the matter.